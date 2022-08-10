National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 15,351 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,630,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 420,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 295,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

NYSE EGO opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

