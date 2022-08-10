National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,933 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1,062.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 35,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $213,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,603,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

CSL stock opened at $301.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $304.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

