National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 2,055 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WIRE. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Trading Down 1.7 %

WIRE stock opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.16. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.