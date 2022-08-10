National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 3,693 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.
Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance
Resolute Forest Products Profile
Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resolute Forest Products (RFP)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.