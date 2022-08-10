National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 3,693 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

Resolute Forest Products Profile

RFP stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

