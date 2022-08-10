National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAC opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.03. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 81.06%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

