National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $185.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.38. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $163.11 and a 1-year high of $223.78.

