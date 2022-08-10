National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,690 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Overstock.com

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 3.69.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Overstock.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

