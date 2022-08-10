National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 1,925 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after acquiring an additional 580,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $227.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.12 and its 200-day moving average is $230.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.