National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -491.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Articles

