National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

