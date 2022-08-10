National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.