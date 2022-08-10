National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after purchasing an additional 216,147 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

