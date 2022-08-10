National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Price Performance

BUZZ stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.

