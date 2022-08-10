National Bank of Canada FI Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.6 %

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

