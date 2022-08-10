National Bank of Canada FI Has $381,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 884.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Chemed were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $1,864,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Chemed by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE CHE opened at $480.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.08 and a 200-day moving average of $484.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

