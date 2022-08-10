National Bank of Canada FI Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,423,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5,746.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 64,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.56.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.4 %

MKTX stock opened at $265.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.05 and a 200-day moving average of $301.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $487.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

