National Bank of Canada FI Has $425,000 Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at $154,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $32,800.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,019 shares of company stock worth $2,257,547. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

