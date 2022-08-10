National Bank of Canada FI Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX stock opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average is $108.16. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $151.27.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

