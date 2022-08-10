National Bank of Canada FI Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,506,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,907,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,724,000 after purchasing an additional 221,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

