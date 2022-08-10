National Bank of Canada FI Has $586,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $222.05 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $336.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.43 and its 200 day moving average is $199.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

