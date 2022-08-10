National Bank of Canada FI Has $620,000 Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 947.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 814,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after buying an additional 31,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 622.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 111,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.28. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNH. William Blair cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Syneos Health to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Insider Transactions at Syneos Health

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

