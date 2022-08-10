National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 54,947.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Adient were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,434 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,490,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,440,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,096,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient Price Performance

Adient stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

