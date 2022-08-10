National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $260.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $248.63 and a 1-year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.