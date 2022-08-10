National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

