National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 2,181.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bruker were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,990,000 after buying an additional 296,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bruker by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,143,000 after buying an additional 854,907 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bruker by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,097,000 after buying an additional 1,131,375 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,434,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,917,000 after buying an additional 556,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

