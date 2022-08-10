National Bank of Canada FI Invests $494,000 in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nelnet by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period.
Nelnet stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 72.66 and a current ratio of 72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.71. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $39,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,694.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.
