National Bank of Canada FI Invests $516,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

EDV opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $92.83 and a 52 week high of $149.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.27.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

