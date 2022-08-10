National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $193.68 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.