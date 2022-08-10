National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth $267,905,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,735 shares during the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth $60,939,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 888,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 656,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth $21,026,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

