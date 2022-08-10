National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 210 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

