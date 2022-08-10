National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 2,632 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Aegon were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Aegon by 156.8% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 71,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 43,517 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 99.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Price Performance

Aegon stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

