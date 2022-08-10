National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 802 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Tobam increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.