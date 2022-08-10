National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 947 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.