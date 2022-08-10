National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $23.15.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).
