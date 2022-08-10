National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ERTH opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

