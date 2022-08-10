National Bank of Canada FI Sells 120 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,963,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

PPLT stock opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $109.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.50.

