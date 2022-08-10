National Bank of Canada FI Sells 129 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Toro were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Toro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,626,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,275,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,619,000 after buying an additional 514,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Toro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,220,000 after buying an additional 24,994 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,723,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,154,000 after buying an additional 117,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Toro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,643,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,096,000 after buying an additional 53,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toro Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th.

TTC opened at $85.92 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $115.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

