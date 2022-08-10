National Bank of Canada FI Sells 13,807 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 816,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 510,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 364,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,290,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 233,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 229,261 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.80 ($13.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of ING opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

