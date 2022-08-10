National Bank of Canada FI Sells 23,341 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,341 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,648,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,637,000 after acquiring an additional 143,886 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 80,298 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,729,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,733,000 after acquiring an additional 91,641 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,151,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,863,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,233 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

