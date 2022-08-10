National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,856 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $31.07.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

