National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,023 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.