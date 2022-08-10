National Bank of Canada FI Sells 323,579 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323,579 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,110,307 shares of company stock worth $81,621,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

