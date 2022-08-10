National Bank of Canada FI Sells 4,667 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.03.
Shares of TDOC stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $156.82.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
