National Bank of Canada FI Sells 6,348 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 927,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,102,000 after acquiring an additional 182,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,574,000 after acquiring an additional 36,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.