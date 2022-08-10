National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $8,502,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,104,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 50,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of RVMD opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 773.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Stories

