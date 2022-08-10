National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

