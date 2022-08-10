National Bankshares Boosts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $60.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RBA. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $69.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,530,000 after buying an additional 2,139,411 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $124,175,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,542,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,380,000 after buying an additional 823,682 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,001,000 after buying an additional 352,776 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

