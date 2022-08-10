National Bankshares Lowers Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $34.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 5.3 %

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,614,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.