National Bankshares Lowers Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $34.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 5.3 %
Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.