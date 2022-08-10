Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.50

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.50 and traded as low as $10.36. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 65,669 shares.
Separately, TheStreet cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 3.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $204.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Nature's Sunshine Products Company Profile
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.
