Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.50

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.50 and traded as low as $10.36. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 65,669 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $204.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 338,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 112,502 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 74,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 236,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 73,895 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

