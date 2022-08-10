nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in nCino were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of nCino by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in nCino by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NCNO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

nCino Trading Down 1.9 %

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,354 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCNO opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 0.82. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

